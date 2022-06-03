Mentally ill persons need attention and care

Visakhapatnam: Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and social activist Sandeep Pandey said millions of mentally-ill homeless people across the country were living in the most miserable condition.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Sandeep Pandey mentioned that a number of such persons have been roaming on the roads, drinking water from dirty drains, collecting food from garbage and in an extreme state of misery. He opined that their condition is worse than the poor, because no one takes care of them.

He said people should come forward to extend support to such people in whatever manner possible. Sandeep Pandey said 'Mano Bandhu' was providing remarkable services to work on the problems of homeless people suffering from mental disorders in Telugu states. 'Mano Bandhu' representatives Bhupathiraju Ramakrishnam Raju, secretary of AUTD Pragada Vasu, psychiatrist Dr Ramananda Shatapathi, Samalochana representative Chakradhar and social activist D Ramaiah were present.