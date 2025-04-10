  • Menu
MEPMA creating awareness on branding, marketing of products

VIJAYAWADA: Mission of Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Mission director N Tej Bharat said the mission was creating awareness on branding and marketing of products made by seven lakh self-employed women belong to the Self Help groups in the State.

He said the State government was implementing the Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Acceleration Plan (LEAP) to impart training and creating awareness on the branding and marketing of the products made by self-help groups.

He addressed a one-day workshop conducted for Self-Help groups on implementation of LEAP in the State in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

