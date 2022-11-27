Meteorological Dept. predicts rain for two days amid east and northeasterly winds

The Meteorological Department said that east and northeast winds are blowing in the state in lower tropospheric regions and will continue for a few more days.



It revealed in a report on Saturday night that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains at one and two places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Center, rains will occur in many parts of North Coast, South Coast and Rayalaseema due to strong easterly and north-easterly winds blowing in the lower tropospheric regions of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for two days from today.

Weather department said that after the onset of dry weather, the effect of cold will increase in the state. On Saturday, 7.6 cm of heavy rain fell in Inugunta of Tirupati district.