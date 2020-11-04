Meters on pumpsets a noose around farmers' necks: TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu on Wednesday strongly objected to the manner in which the YSRCP Government was going ahead with fixing current meters on agricultural connections without bothering about the long term interests of the farmers.

Rama Naidu accused the ruling YSRCP of imposing a burden on the people already by hiking current charges twice in the past 17 months. Now, the Government was going to fix meters which would become a noose around the necks of the farmers in the long run.

In a statement here, the TDP MLA asked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to collect the massive dues from the Telangana Electricity Distribution Companies instead of putting needless burdens on the AP people and farmers. Nearly Rs. 6,000 Cr dues were to be collected from the Telangana DISCOMs but AP has not received a single rupee so far. If the Chief Minister has any prestige and courage, he should collect these amounts and save the AP people from additional charges.

Rama Naidu accused the YSRCP of running an anti-farmers and anti-people regime in AP by pursuing vengeful and retrogressive policies. The meters were being fixed on pump sets only for the purpose of bringing more loans, which would become an unbearable burden finally on the people of the State. Already, the YSRCP Government has pushed the State into massive debts without spending the borrowings on productive and developmental works.