Metro Rail project works to commence la October

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana informed that Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project works are likely to commence from October.

Speaking after a review meeting held with public representatives and officials on the development of North Andhra districts at the VMRDA office here on Wednesday, the minister mentioned that a DPR was sent to the Union government for double-decker metro as well.

The minister stated that Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport will be completed by next April. He briefed that 22 roads have been proposed to connect Bhogapuram Airport, of which, 15 roads are being completed. He clarified that new roads will be constructed in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India.

About 7 lakh TIDCO houses were proposed between 2014 and 2019. But the previous YSRCP government could not complete even 2 lakh houses. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials to complete the houses at the earliest, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister stressed. It will cost about Rs 7,000 crore and that the TIDCO houses will be allotted to women beneficiaries by Dasara at any cost, the minister assured.

Like Hyderabad ring road, the minister instructed the officials concerned to prepare plans for the construction of a semi-ring road in Visakhapatnam. The minister informed that the issues related to Simhachalam temple lands, Anakapalli land pooling, beach corridor, steel plant six lanes and various projects being undertaken by the VMRDA were discussed during the meeting.

Keeping the summer months in view, the legislators requested Narayana that the GVMC water pipeline works should be completed without any delay to have sufficient drinking water.

They requested that the number of vehicles and pushcarts transporting waste in the hilly areas be increased as they are not enough. The MLAs requested the Municipal Minister to cooperate in the development projects related to the infrastructure across North Andhra. MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner K S Viswanathan, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and MLAs were present.