Mettukuru is NDCCB Chairman
Government has deployed TDP leader Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy as Chairman of Nellore District Cooperative Central Bank (NDCCB) on Monday.
This is second time ‘ Mettukuru’ worked as DCCB Chairman as he represented for same post during YSR Congress party regime in 2019. It may be recalled that ’Mettukuru’ who belongs to Venkatagiri constituency is a close aide of Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. He was YSRCP incharge for Venkatagiri constituency in 2019.
He worked for the victory Anam Ramanarayana Reddy contested on YSRCP banner from Venkatagiri constituency in 2019 elections.
However, ‘ Mettukuru’ quit from YSRCP after the party high command denied to provide him Venkatagiri ticket, instead nominated Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy as a candidate for Venkatagiri in 2024 elections.
Later he joined TDP and worked for the victory of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy contested on TDP banner from Atmakuru constituency in 2024 elections.