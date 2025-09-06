Mexican food festival attracts gourmets at Novotel

Vijayawada: Novotel Vijayawada Varun is all set to don the taco cap this September with a Mexican Food Festival that promises to delight gourmands with bold flavours and hearty plates. This vibrant festival at Gourmet Bar, is yet another showcase of its commitment to offering unique and memorable food journeys.

Speaking about the culinary affair, Executive Chef Sivaramakrishna J, shares, “This celebration of Mexican cuisine is designed to transport our guests straight to the heartland of Mexico.”

Running till September 14, the Mexican Food Festival will feature a specially crafted three-course menu. Guests can begin their culinary adventure with indulgent starters such as savoury empanadas filled with spinach, chilli and cheese, or crisp nachos topped with succulent grilled chicken.

For mains, the menu offers a medley of tacos and quesadillas, with highlights including refried beans with grilled vegetables, pico de gallo, salsa and queso fresco, alongside Cajun-spiced chicken tacos and classic chicken quesadillas. Each order will be accompanied by generous servings of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese sauce, ensuring an authentic and flavourful experience. To round off the meal on a sweet note, diners can choose between the rich and creamy tres leches cake or the all-time favourite cinnamon sugar churros.