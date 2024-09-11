MGNREGS works lauded in Chittoor district

Chittoor: The progress of the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Chittoor district has garnered appreciation from Ashish Gupta, Deputy Secretary of the National Rural Development Department.



During a recent field visit to Thavanampalle and Irala mandals in Puthalapattu constituency, Gupta along with State Rural Development Joint Commissioner Mallela Shiva Prasad, expressed satisfaction over the implementation of various projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The officials inspected the Rooftop Water Harvesting structures at the Thavanampalle MPDO office premises and reviewed the district's ongoing employment-related activities. As part of the Vanam-Manam programme, which focuses on afforestation, they also visited a photo gallery showcasing the work accomplished under the scheme. During the visit to the Jogula Vari Housing Colony, the team participated in a tree-planting activity, where they planted saplings as part of the Vanam-Manam initiative. Gupta inspected the cultivation of coconut saplings on two acres of farmland owned by a local farmer, Muniswamy Naidu, in Kakkalametta.

In Irala mandal, Gupta visited various projects, including the development of dragon fruit orchards at the Ayyurala village panchayat, the construction of a CC road in Kaminayanapalli and the building of a compound wall at the Kanipakam school all of which are part of the MGNREGS.

Expressing his satisfaction, he praised the district’s efforts in implementing the Employment Guarantee Scheme. He stressed the importance of ensuring 100 workdays for all job cardholders, urging local authorities to continue their dedication to this goal.

DWMA Project Director N Rajasekhar reported that the district has so far provided 42.61 lakh workdays under the scheme. He added that the construction of 60 houses in the Jogula Vari Housing Colony alone created 4,738 workdays.