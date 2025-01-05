Mid-day meal launched at junior colleges

Saluru: Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani inaugurated ‘Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal’ scheme on Saturday at Saluru Government Junior College and had lunch with the students. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the government has been striving hard for the improvement of the education sector. She informed that about 5,905 children studying in the government junior colleges in the district are receiving the benefits from the scheme.

As many as 1, 48, 419 students studying in 475 government junior colleges in the state are receiving benefits from the scheme, she added.

In collaboration with IIT Madras, Zoom classes are being conducted to the students to bring up their excellence in the subjects, she added. Mega parents meeting was conducted to liaison between the teachers and parents to discuss the standards of the students and available infrastructure.

Under the Badi Mana Bhavishyattu scheme, works worth Rs 307.76 crore have been sanctioned for 447 schools, she announced. She emphasised that every student should aim to benefit from the government’s goal of providing quality education.

The minister also mentioned that a junior college for girls will be established in Saluru by the next academic year.

Collector A Shyam Prasad, Sub Collector Ashutosh Srivastava, Intermediate Education Officer D Manjula Veena and others were present.