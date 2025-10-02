Midhun Reddy says he was treated as a terrorist in jail

Tirupati: YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, an accused in a liquor case who was released on bail, alleged on Wednesday that he was treated like a terrorist in jail.

Addressing the media persons here, Midhun Reddy said he was not scared of the false case registered against him by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the coalition government was resorting to diversionary politics by filing fabricated cases against YSRCP leaders. He stated that the TDP always used such tactics whenever it came to power.

The Rajampet MP, who was arrested in the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam case on July 19 and was released from Rajahmundry Jail on Tuesday after he was granted bail by the ACB court in Vijayawada, said the attempts by the coalition government to frighten opponents by filing false cases were an act of foolishness.

Midhun Reddy said false cases were booked against him even during 2014-19 when TDP was in power.

He alleged that he was treated like a terrorist, denied basic facilities and kept in isolation until the court intervened.

According to him, jail authorities had placed him under 24-hour CCTV surveillance, restricted his communication and acted under heavy political pressure.