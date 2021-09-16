Migrant workers' issue in Bahrain resolved: APNRTS

Amaravati: The problems being faced by the Indian migrant workers in Bahrain have been solved with the intervention of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministry of external affairs and Embassy of India, Bahrain, according to APNRTS CEO K Dinesh Kumar.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CEO said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instantly responded to the problems faced by thousands of Indian workers in Naser S Al Harjeri Cooperation (NSH) Bahrain and contacted with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on September 13 requesting him to repatriate the workers from AP.

He further ordered the officers at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs in the matter and assist in repatriation.

In additon Venkat S Medapati, president, APNRTS, brought the matter to the notice of Indian embassy with complete details of the stranded workers and requested to repatriate them at the earliest.

Indian embassy in Bahrain held meetings with both the NSH management and workers' representatives resulting in the resolution of conflict between.

Thousands of migrant workers from the state, mainly Srikakulam district are working in Naser S Al Harjeri Cooperation (NSH).

They brought the problems faced by them at NSH to the notice of Seediri Appalaraju, minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, with APNRT Society.

APNRTS immediately took up the issue and addressed an email to the Indian embassy, Bahrain with complete details of the suffering migrants.

Consular officer at Indian embassy, Bahrain, Ravisankar Sukla informed that issues cropped up at NSH company where businessman Ravi Pillai holds major share. Nearly 4,000 workers were carrying out protests for a week at migrant camp of NSH which is a subcontractor of Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO).

The workers were protesting for better accommodation and medical facilities, quality food as well as resolution of work overtime issues. The embassy coordinated with the Bahraini government authorities, the management and workers' representatives consistently.

Also, Bahraini government authorities visited the migrant accommodation camp along with Indian embassy officials. Bahraini authorities got the quality of air tested in the camp and declared that the air is safe for the accommodation purposes. The consular officer informed that majority of the workers expressed willingness to resume work if their primary demands were fulfilled.

He also said nearly 600-700 Indian and Nepali workers were aggressive and were obstructing others from going to work. After several consultations, Indian embassy informed that the negotiations between the company's management and workers' representatives have been successful and the management had agreed to fulfil the workers' demands.

They have also informed that travel tickets would be arranged for those willing to return to their home countries. APNRTS has been in continuous contact with the migrant workers giving assurance and support.