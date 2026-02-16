A rare kidney injury treated for 17-yr-old

Visakhapatnam: A 17-year-old boy recovered from a rare and complex kidney injury following a road accident as a team of city doctors treated him. Identified as Palle Ravichandra Kumar from the Anakapalli region, the patient was brought to KIMS Icon Hospital with complaints of abdominal pain. Following a detailed evaluation, a pelvic-ureteric junction (PUJ) avulsion was detected. Explaining the case further, Sandeep Maheshwar Reddy Kallam, consultant urologist, laparoscopic uro-oncologist and andrologist at the hospital, said that no other abdominal organs were injured, making the diagnosis even more unusual.

Considering the complexity of the injury, the medical team performed immediate surgical intervention. Doctors Sandeep Maheshwar Reddy Kallam, Murali Krishna and Siva Sai Bharadwaj carried out a delicate reconstructive surgery aimed at restoring urinary flow while preserving duplex kidney function. Responding well to the treatment, the patient recovered steadily and in stable condition.