Host KRU scores two wins in inter-varsity netball tourney

Vijayawada: Host Krishna University registered two impressive victories on Sunday at the All India Inter-University Netball Women’s Tournament, moving closer to the league stage. The tournament is being hosted at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada.

After receiving a walkover in its opening match on Saturday, Krishna University dominated both its encounters on Sunday. In Pool-C, the home team thrashed Madhav University 39–03 and later defeated Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad 42–27, drawing loud cheers from local supporters. The hosts now need to clear two knockout matches to secure a place in the league stage.

Several other universities across the country also recorded notable wins. Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University defeated Rani Channamma University 36–19, while Savitribai Phule Pune University edged past Mahatma Gandhi University 48–43 in a closely fought contest. Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University beat Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya 47–31, and Sports University of Haryana overcame Bangalore University 43–38.

In other matches, Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya outclassed Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University 43–18, while Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya routed Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya 60–24.

University of Kerala defeated Bharathidasan University 44–24, while Mangalore University crushed Gondwana University 34–04. Maharshi Dayanand University secured a convincing 43–11 win over Tumkur University, and University of Calicut defeated Punjabi University 56–26.

Some teams advanced via walkovers, including APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Davangere University and Sarvajanik University. Additionally, Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University registered a dominant 53–18 victory over Utkal University, while Bangalore University also recorded a 36–05 win against Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University in another fixture.

The tournament also featured a cultural dimension. Former Krishna Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha attended the campfire celebration as Chief Guest of Honour, accompanied by Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, In-charge Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, and Stella College Principal Dr G Inyasamma, who introduced the match between the University of Calicut and Punjabi University teams.

The evening concluded with a vibrant campfire programme, where participants from different regions showcased their cultural traditions through music and dance, highlighting national integration alongside sporting excellence.