Mild tremors experienced in Tulluru, Tadikonda and Amaravati region

Guntur: Residents of Tadikonda, Amaravati and Tulluru Mandals experienced mild tremors at 5.30 am on Saturday. While residents were sleeping on the cots, they felt their cots were moving. After a few seconds, they felt windows in the room were shaking. They noticed that it is tremors.

They came out of the house along with family members with fear. Locals said that they experienced mild tremors for two to three seconds. After a few seconds normalcy restored. However, no loss of property or lives was reported.

