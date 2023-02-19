Mild tremors felt in Palanadu districts, no loss of life and property reported

Mild tremors felt in Nandigama, Kanchikacharla, Chanderlapadu and Veerulapadu mandals of NTR district and in Acchampet mandal of Palanadu district in Madipadu, Chalagariga and Ginjapalli in the vicinity of Pulichintala project.



However, as there was one was injured and no loss of life and property in these e, the officials breathed a sigh of relief. The locals said that the accident was averted due to minor earth tremors.



Officials are examining the areas where earthquakes occurred in NTR and Palanadu districts. They are reaching the places of the incident with the information received from the locals. But earthquakes are happening frequently in many districts of AP recently and people are worried about this.

