Min Bharath relaunches Urdu University works

Kurnool: State Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing, TG Bharath, on Friday said Andhra Pradesh is witnessing rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He made these remarks after formally re-launching the construction works of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University near Orvakal, along with MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, by performing bhoomi puja.

The Minister noted that had the Telugu Desam Party come to power in 2019 itself, the university construction would have been completed much earlier.

He recalled that he had personally contributed Rs 1 crore towards the university’s construction in the past.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Bharath alleged that several people-centric projects were stalled during the previous government’s tenure. He said important infrastructure works such as the Urdu University, BC Bhavan and Kapu Bhavan were deliberately neglected. He added that while in the opposition, the TDP had consistently brought these issues to public attention.

Expressing satisfaction over the resumption of the Urdu University works, Bharat said it was a moment of pride and happiness to restart a project that would significantly benefit students and the minority community.

He emphasised that quality education has the power to transform students’ lives and shape the future of the state. He stated that several positive reforms are being introduced in the education sector under the leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Bharath also referred to the recent Davos visit, during which detailed discussions were held on strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s education system.

He claimed that Andhra Pradesh was promoted on a global platform in Davos like never before, driven by the vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting industrial growth, Bharath said Kurnool district is receiving unprecedented investment inflows. He informed that works related to investments worth Rs.10,000 crore have already commenced and expressed confidence in attracting investments up to Rs 50,000 crore in the coming days.

Registrar Lok Nath, Vice-Chancellor Shah Wali Khan, Bondili Corporation Chairman Vikram Singh, State Haj Committee member Mansoor Ali Khan, Telugu Yuvatha Parliament president Abbas, senior leaders Naushad, Abdul Hameed, Ibrahim, and several others participated.

