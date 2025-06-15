Min Bharath vows to bring industries to Kurnool

Kurnool: State Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, announced that the NDA government is making significant efforts to bring industries to the district and improve the education sector.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of an additional classroom block constructed at Usmania College under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Saturday morning within the premises of Usmania College in Kurnool, saw the participation of MP B Nagaraju, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, and several other officials.

Addressing the students and faculty, Minister Bharat—himself an alumnus of Usmania College—expressed his happiness at inaugurating the new facilities as a State Minister. He shared that he has longstanding connections with many faculty members at the college and proudly noted that numerous alumni have settled abroad or excelled in politics.

The Minister urged students to make the best use of the experienced faculty at the institution and focus on their holistic development.

Turning to MP B Nagaraju, who also served as a lecturer, the Minister encouraged him to share his academic and political experiences with the students. He emphasized that while the construction of the building had commenced in 2018, its completion and inauguration under the current NDA government symbolized their commitment to development. He also assured that the construction of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University would be completed soon, lamenting the lack of development under the previous five-year regime.

MP B Nagaraju expressed delight at inaugurating the new classroom block built with RUSA funds. He recalled bringing Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University to the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent visit to Kurnool, and urged the state government to expedite the university’s construction.

The MP also shared his emotional connection to Usmania College, revealing that he took his MSc and B.Ed. exams there between 1994 and 1996.