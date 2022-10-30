Min RK Roja travels in RTC bus with students

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja flagged-off bus facility for students and villagers and travelled along with them in the bus. According to the sources, Minister Roja kick-started the RTC bus services in Pillaripattu village in Puttur Mandal.



She interacted with the students who are facing problems to go their schools and colleges due to a lack of proper bus facilities. Students thanked the minister for solving their problem. Later, Minister Roja travelled along with the students and other passengers on the bus. She also interacted with the students on the bus about their problems.