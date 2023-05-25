Minister A Suresh distributes 1,504 TIDCO houses

Guntur/Narasaraopet: Minister for Municipal Administration A Suresh said that the government will hand over 2.63 lakh TIDCO houses by the end of this year.

He distributed 1,504 houses constructed by the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Narasaraopet on Wednesday. About 500 beneficiaries performed Gruhapravesam and puja in the newly constructed houses.

The Minister informed that they have provided infrastructure at 55,000 TIDCO houses in the State. Criticising that the TDP leaders filed cases in the court to stop the distribution of the houses in Narasaraopet, he lambasted the TDP for failing to provide infrastructure in the TIDCO housing colonies. The government will return the Rs 25,000 paid by the beneficiaries to the banks, he added.

TIDCO chairman Prasanna Kumar, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and others were present on the occasion.