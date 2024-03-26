Minister Ambati dances in Holi celebrations

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Monday participated in Holi celebrations in Sattenapalli.

He danced to the tunes of film songs with DJ steps and surprised the participants. He hit the pot on the occasion of Holi and greeted the people. They splashed colours on him. He danced with women and children and participated in the celebrations. A large number of people took part in the dance programme conducted on the occasion of Holi.