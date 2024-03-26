  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Ambati dances in Holi celebrations

Minister Ambati dances in Holi celebrations
x
Highlights

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Monday participated in Holi celebrations in Sattenapalli.

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Monday participated in Holi celebrations in Sattenapalli.

He danced to the tunes of film songs with DJ steps and surprised the participants. He hit the pot on the occasion of Holi and greeted the people. They splashed colours on him. He danced with women and children and participated in the celebrations. A large number of people took part in the dance programme conducted on the occasion of Holi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X