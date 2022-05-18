Minister Ambati visits Pulichintala Project

Narasaraopet (Palnadu District): Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday visited Pulichintala Project site at Pulichintala and examined the temporary crest gate set up by the irrigation department officials, in the backdrop of the washing away of hydraulic gate number 16 on August 5, 2021. Taking this into consideration, Minister Ambati Rambabu visited Pulichintala Project.

The engineering officials of the project explained about reasons for washing away of the crest gate. The Minister was accompanied by MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu, Palnadu District Collector Siva Shankar and engineering officials.