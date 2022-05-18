  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Ambati visits Pulichintala Project

Minister Ambati visits Pulichintala Project
x
Highlights

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday visited Pulichintala Project site at Pulichintala and examined the temporary crest gate set up by the irrigation department officials, in the backdrop of the washing away of hydraulic gate number 16 on August 5, 2021.

Narasaraopet (Palnadu District): Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday visited Pulichintala Project site at Pulichintala and examined the temporary crest gate set up by the irrigation department officials, in the backdrop of the washing away of hydraulic gate number 16 on August 5, 2021. Taking this into consideration, Minister Ambati Rambabu visited Pulichintala Project.

The engineering officials of the project explained about reasons for washing away of the crest gate. The Minister was accompanied by MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu, Palnadu District Collector Siva Shankar and engineering officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X