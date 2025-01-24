Minister assures completion of Polavaram project by 2027

Rajamahendravaram: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has assured that justice will be done to the evacuees of the Polavaram project and that the project will be completed by 2027. The minister inspected the construction of the diaphragm wall, a crucial part of the Polavaram project on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to complete the Polavaram project by December 2027. He said that Rs 1,000 crore has been credited to the accounts of displaced people recently to complete the first phase of rehabilitation.

Proposals are being prepared for the second phase of rehabilitation to raise the height to 45.72 meters, and funds will be sought from the Centre. He said that measures have been taken to complete the diaphragm wall construction quickly according to plan. He said that the diaphragm wall works had started in January as per schedule.

He criticised the previous government for neglecting the diaphragm wall which was constructed earlier, leading to its destruction. Due to this, the government had to incur an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of a new diaphragm wall.

Earlier, the minister inspected the ongoing works at the diaphragm wall site and the mixture plant. Later, addressing the officials, he instructed them to shift the evacuated people by July 2026 and provide basic amenities in the R&R colonies.

He said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit the Polavaram project site next week. He added that the Central government is positive about clearing the R&R package arrears.