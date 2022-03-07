Minister Audimulapu Suresh inaugurates new PG blocks in JNTU-K

Kakinada: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh stated that the government is providing qualitative education from KG to PG to all students in the State.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju, the Minister inaugurated new additional blocks for Civil and Mechanical engineering at Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University here on Sunday.

Later, Minister Suresh laid foundation stone for the new G+2 UG block in the School of Food Technology department on the campus. Addressing the gathering, Minister Suresh said that the government is giving great importance to education. He exhorted the JNTU-K students to bring credit to the University and the State by getting top positions.

Agriculture Minister Kannababu asked the faculty to strive hard to bring name to JNTU-K in the country. He said that the State government has been giving very important to education and assured of extending total cooperation and assistance to JNTU-K from the government.

Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju said that around Rs 3.12 crore was spent for the construction of a new PG block in the Civil Engineering department and Rs. 3.82 crore was spent on the new additional G + 2 block in the Mechanical Engineering block.

In the same way they spent Rs 4.10 crore for G+2 UG block in the School of Food Technology department.