Minister Audimulapu Suresh lays foundation for extra classrooms with Rs 1.17 cr

Markapuram (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh laid foundation for the construction of extra classrooms at Zilla Parishad High School in Sanikavaram village of Peddaraveedu mandal in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

As part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, the Minister visited door-to-door in Sanikavaram village along with volunteers, secretariat staff and local leaders. He interacted with aged people and women and explained the welfare programmes being implemented by the government. He handed over the documents explaining the benefits the members of the households received in the last three years under the YSRCP government. The locals expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked the Minister for resolving their issues immediately.

The Minister and other leaders paid tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his statue and laid foundation for the construction of extra classrooms in ZPHS with a budget of Rs 1.17 crore. The Minister also inaugurated CC road at Ramalayam, constructed with a budget of Rs 5 lakh.

YSRCP mandal convener Palireddy Krishnareddy, MPP Bezawada Peda Guravaiah, ZPTC Eruva Chalamareddy, sarpanch Mula Ramanareddy, MPTC Potu Kumari, DLPO Sai Kumar, MEO Mastan Naik, tahsildar Kiran, agriculture AO Bujji Bai and others also participated in the programme.