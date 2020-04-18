Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy pats officials for efforts in curbing spread of Covid-19 at Ongole

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy appreciated the District Collector, SP and heads of other departments for their efforts in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the district.



He was holding a review meeting on Saturday with the medical officers, constituency special officers, supervisors at quarantine centres and other district-level officials.

The Minister said the Chief Minister had advised him to be alert when a number of positive cases were reported in the district. The District Collector, Joint Collector and SP had made relentless efforts in identifying those who had gone to New Delhi and sending them to quarantine immediately. He said that it is due to their efforts that the district has only 44 positive cases. He warned the public not to discriminate against the Muslims who went to New Delhi for prayers and advised them not to be communal in turbulent times.

He said that the incident at a hospital in not allowing a Muslim pregnant woman in the State had moved him. He said that everyone is an Indian and all are equal before the Constitution. The Minister ordered the officials to see that the farmers secure support price and implement lockdown strictly in red zones.

The SRC Laboratories Ltd managing director Dr Yeluri Ramachandra Reddy presented 5,000 litres of sanitiser to the Collector through the hands of the Minister. The Transport Department officials presented COVID-19 protection kits to the officials and their drivers while the Ayush Department officials provided medicine to improve immunity to all officials through the hands of the Minister.

District Collector Pola Bhaskara, SP Siddharth Kaushal, Joint Collector S Shanmohan, MLAs M Venugopal, K Balarama Krishnamurthy, AJC K Narendra Prasad, DRO V Venkata Subbaiah and others were also present.