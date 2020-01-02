Minister Botsa makes sensational remarks on Nara Bhuvaneswari demands to donate acquired lands instead of golden bangles

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has yet again made sensational remarks on the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's allegations made on Wednesday at Errabaalem in Amaravati. He took a dig at Naidu and termed his act to be drama and asserted that it is the lands that Nara Bhuvaneswari has to be donated instead of bangles. Nara Bhuvaneswari has donated the Golden bangles to the farmer's movement on Wednesday.

Commenting on Naidu's false claims on YSR citing him to be scared of (him) Naidu, Botsa said it is because of YS Rajsekhar Reddy, Naidu became a minister while in congress. He assured the farmers of Amaravati not to panic over the chief minister Jagan's decision on capital; the government is ready to address all the concerns.

"Had Naidu transparently ruled the state, the state would not have been in debts now," the minister opined. He said that the state has pushed to backwards for lending money beyond the state's limit.

The High Power Committee would decide the decision on the capital. Botha made it clear that his government's goal was to develop all areas equally.