Minister calls for according grand welcome to PM
Visakhapatnam: Stressing on giving a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing gratitude, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the PM is extending all support to develop Andhra Pradesh on various fronts.
After taking part in a review meeting with Home Minister V Anitha, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, among others, Manohar said Rs 90,000 crore worth of projects were allocated for Anakapalli district alone. They included NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub and Bulk Drug Park.
With more industries coming in, the minister said, employment opportunities will be increased in the district. With the support of the Union government, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is striving hard to bring in more industries to Anakapalli and the state. The Centre is extending support to Andhra Pradesh to develop on all fronts, Nadendla Manohar stressed.
Anakapalli collector Vijaya Krishnan, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, and others were present.