Minister Dharmendra’s visit to Kotia triggers political controversy

Vizianagaram: Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has ignites flames between the Andhra and Odisha with his controversial statements in connection with the Kotia villages. He visited Kotia Gram Panchayat of Koraput district to celebrate Odisha's Foundation Day on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Odisha is the first state formed on the bases of language and culture and said that the disputed 21 villages are under the purview of Odisha government and told locals to sent back the AP police and other officials who are in that area. He even asked the officials to pull out the sign boards erected there by the government of Andhra Pradesh.

The statements have caused rift between the AP and Odisha governments. On Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister of Andhra Pradesh Rajanna Dora objected the one sided statements made by the Union Minister, who belongs to Odisha. Dora said that the Union Minister might have no idea over the dispute. The dispute regarding the 21 villages called Kotia are under the dispute between the two states.

The area was ignored during the combined survey during the formation of the states.

Later, in 2006 the Supreme Court directed two states to undertake development activities equally and support the public.

Dora said that the Chief Ministers of two states Naveen Patnaik and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have discussed several interstate disputes recently and sorting the issue.

Then why the Union Minister is creating unrest, Dora questioned. He further said that the Supreme Court in 2006 directed two states to continue the development works, welfare schemes. Now, both states are operating the anganwadi centres and schools and rations shops too. The public there even have the two voter cards also.