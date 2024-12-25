  • Menu
Minister discusses ‘loan for capital’ with Hudco CMD

Minister discusses 'loan for capital' with Hudco CMD
Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana on Tuesday met Hudco Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshresth in Delhi to discuss Hudco loan to the state capital Am-aravati.

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana on Tuesday met Hudco Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kulshresth in Delhi to discuss Hudco loan to the state capital Am-aravati.

Hudco has already agreed to sanction Rs 11,000 crore loan to take up development works in Amaravati. He met Jindal SAW Ltd chairman PR Jindal and discussed setting up of some more waste to energy plants in the state.

Jindal Company has already set up waste to energy plants in Guntur and Vizag. The govern-ment has a proposal to set up some more waste to energy plants in the state to solve the garbage problem.

