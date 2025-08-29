Minister distributes CMRF cheques

Dharmawaram: Health Minister and Dharmawaram MLA Satya Kumar Yadav distributed cheques worth Rs 55 lakh to 58 beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) at NDA office in Dharmawaram on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasised that the main aim of CMRF is to provide financial assistance to families facing medical emergencies. He stated that public welfare is the government’s top priority and reiterated that CM N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to fulfilling every promise made during the elections. Over the last 14 months, Rs 3.96 crore has already been disbursed through CMRF and LOCs in the constituency. With today’s distribution, the total assistance now stands at Rs 4.51 crore.

Regarding development, the Minister announced initiation of a project to supply water from Handri-Neeva canal to 17 lakes across Mudigubba and Bathalapalli mandals, aiming to address irrigation shortages.

Additional villages are being identified for similar initiatives, in coordination with Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu.

Yadav urged public to strive for economic self-reliance, move away from factional politics, and focus on agriculture and sustainable development.