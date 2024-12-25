Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLA Janardhana Rao, extend Christmas wishes

Ongole: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ongole MLA and TDP state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, and others extended Christmas greetings to people.

Veeranjaneya Swamy highlighted Christmas as a symbol of sacrifice, love, and compassion, noting Jesus Christ’s life of sacrifice for humanity. MLA Janardan Rao highlighted Jesus Christ’s teachings of love, compassion, and mercy. He encouraged everyone to follow Christ’s teachings and highlighted Jesus as a figure who showed the world a path of love. Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao said Christ’s role as a messenger of global peace and emphasised that Christian welfare and development would be secured under CM Chan-drababu’s leadership, citing the Chief Minister’s efforts toward comprehensive state development.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar extended Christmas greetings to the public and police personnel of Prakasam district. Bapatla District SP Tushar Dudi said that they have strengthened security at churches and key locations across the district ahead of Wednesday’s celebrations.

The SP announced intensified night patrols and warned against drunk driving and reckless vehicle operation. He called on the public to cooperate with police guidelines to ensure peaceful celebrations.