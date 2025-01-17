Minister expresses shock over drowning incident at Pakala beach

Singarayakonda: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed shock over the tragic incident occurred at the Pakala beach, where three persons drowned and one person went missing on Thursday.

The minister, along with the officials, rushed to the scene upon learning about the incident and consoled the bereaved family members.

A group of friends and family members from Kollagunta and Sivannapalem of Ponnaluru mandal went to Pakala Beach to celebrate the vacation by bathing and playing. When they were playing in the water, a heavy tide grabbed five of them into the sea, and the locals were able to save only one person.

The police identified the bodies of Nochina Madhava aged 25 years, Nochina Jessica aged 15 years of Sivannapalem, and Yamini aged 16 years of Kollagunta, and the missing person as Tammisetty Pavan of Singarayakonda. The locals rescued Nochina Navya, the wife of Madhava from drowning.

Immediately reaching the Pakala beach, Minister Swamy and the District SP AR Damodar supervised the search operations for the missing person.

Later, the Minister visited the Government Hospital in Kandukur, where he paid respects to the deceased and consoled their bereaved family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy called the deaths at the beach unfortunate and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased. He urged authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future and advised the public to remain cautious while visiting beaches. The Minister directed officials to expedite post-mortem procedures and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.