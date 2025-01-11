Minister flags off Arogya Rathams for Araku, Paderu regions

Vijayawada: Excise and Mining Minister Kollu Ravindra expressed happiness to introduce health chariots (Arogya Rathams) for serving the people of Araku and Paderu regions where mining is undertaken. He inaugurated the two health chariots at a cost of Rs one crore at Tadigadapa in Krishna district on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation donated these two Arogya Rathams under the corporate social responsibility to provide health services to the poor in the Araku and Paderu regions.

The Minister recalled that the APMDC had undertaken various development works at a cost of Rs 17 crore way back in 2017.

APMDC has been providing service in the health, educational institutions and others for quite some time. The Arogya Rathams would provide health checkup, cardio and blood tests, ECG and other services.

Earlier, Managing Director of APMDC Praveen Kumar joined the Minister while flagging off the health chariots which would have a doctor, a staff nurse, lab technician, DEO, driver and a pharmacist. The Arogya Rathams will go around the villages 24 days a month to provide health services to people.