Minister formulates 30-point formula to improve health care

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav formulated a 30-point agenda to render better healthcare in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The minister asked the special chief secretary, health, M T Krishna Babu to implement the agenda for better results in medical and health care sector.

It may be noted that basing on the review meeting conducted by the Chief Minister on health sector and following the suggestions of the CM, the minister formulated the 30-point formula to improve health services in the state.

As part of the Swarnandhra Pradesh-2047 vision, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu suggested usage of WhatsApp to inform people about available health services and to identify the health issues, decentralisation of power in health sector for better performance, usage of Artificial Intelligence in health services, digitalisation of health services, utilisation of Central health services, assessing the performance of medical officers, fixing responsibility on medical officers and officers of health department, getting month reports on performance of officials, bringing awareness among people on cleanliness, appointing an advisory committee to improve health services, monitoring the functioning of government hospitals and establishing speciality hospitals in all assembly constituencies.