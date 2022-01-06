Minister Goutham Reddy assures adequate allocation of fertilisers to Nellore

Nellore: Minister for IT and Industries M Goutham Reddy said Agriculture Minister K Kannababu assured to resolve the fertilisers shortage issue in the district. Participating in a slew of programmes in Atmakur constituency on Wednesday, Goutham Reddy said Nellore requires 39,000 metric tonnes of urea and the Minister Kannababu assured of resolving the problem between January 8 and 13.

Goutham Reddy said Coromandel fertilisers had imported urea recently and is going to distribute the stocks to Godavari districts and Nellore shortly. Nellore has adequate waters in Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs.

Minister reviewed with the officials on status of pensions and cleared 21 pensions in Chejarla mandal. 174 persons got the pensions in Sangam mandal after intervention of the Minister.

Gowtham Reddy expressed anger over some employees who failed to attend his programme. He asked the officials to relieve Chejarla Revenue Inspector Siraj and VRO Rassool of Sangam mandal. He said negligent staff members would not be spared hereafter. He directed the officials to complete all constructions of Sachivalayam buildings by March 31 and warned that he would initiate action against the negligent staff members.

He assured that contractors, who completed works on time, would get payments by April itself. The Minister informed that they had started works with Rs 44 crore in Sangam mandal and Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned for works under the FDR.

"I have informed the CM on the need of constructing a retaining wall at Penna for protecting the adjoining areas during floods and a DPR will be prepared shortly. We will take up works once the project is sanctioned," said Gowtham Reddy.