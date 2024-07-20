Minister hailed for safe return of 65 devotees

Live
Just In
As many as 65 devotees from Devaragunta village of Nuzvid mandal who went to worship Goddess Gubbala Mangamma Thalli near Jangareddygudem in a private vehicle on Thursday morning, were stuck in the sudden flash floods at around 9.30 pm.
Eluru : As many as 65 devotees from Devaragunta village of Nuzvid mandal who went to worship Goddess Gubbala Mangamma Thalli near Jangareddygudem in a private vehicle on Thursday morning, were stuck in the sudden flash floods at around 9.30 pm.
It was dark forest and there was nobody to come to their rescue. Vankayalu Haribabu, a devotee of the same village, responded and informed the State Minister of Housing and Information, Kolusu Parthasarathy, who immediately responded.
After talking to the RTC depot manager and other officials, the minister instructed officials to immediately organise a special vehicle and move the devotees to a safe area without any trouble.
The depot manager arranged a special bus to take the devotees to their destination. The devotees are expressing their gratitude and happiness that they are indebted for the rest of their lives to the Minister, who listened to their pleas and brought them home safely when they were desperate and uncertain on returning alive.