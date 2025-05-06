Minister holds special grievance redressal camp

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy conducted a special grievance redressal programme at the Tahsildar’s office in Ponnaluru of Kondapi assembly constituency on Monday.

During the programme, he received and reviewed petitions from residents regarding revenue issues, agriculture concerns, drinking water problems, electricity issues, and other matters. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is taking special interest in resolving public issues at the grassroots level.

He said that the special grievance redressal programmes at the tahsildar officers in the constituency are part of his individual efforts to address the public issues.

Minister Swamy said that most grievances pertained to revenue matters, house pattas (title deeds), illegal registrations, mutation issues, electrical problems, including requests for cable replacements, transformer installations, and pole relocations, as well as Panchayat Raj department matters like side drainage construction.

He ordered the officials to take prompt action to resolve the issues. He added that if necessary, discussions would be held at both district and state levels to ensure justice for the beneficiaries.

The minister urged the public to make good use of these mandal-wise special grievance redressal programmes, emphasising that the state government is working intending to provide good governance by focusing on resolving public issues.

The event was attended by Kanigiri RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Lakshmana Nayak, District Minority Welfare Officer Parthasarathy, SC Corporation Executive Director Arjun Nayak, officials from various departments, and local public representatives.