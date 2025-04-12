Minister inaugurates Cath lab at GGH-Ongole

Ongole: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated a new Cardiac Testing Centre (Cath Lab), established at a cost of Rs 6.06 crore, at Government General Hospital here on Friday.

The inauguration was attended by Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, and other officials.

Minister Yadav emphasised the state government's commitment to quality medical education and improved healthcare services for the poor. He highlighted that medical services worth up to Rs 25 lakh are being provided to underprivileged citizens through NTR Medical Services, and free cancer screening tests are being conducted statewide. The minister announced plans to establish 100-bed multi-specialty hospitals in every constituency across the state. He urged doctors to work with dedication to build public confidence in government healthcare.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Swamy said that despite financial constraints, the government is prioritising better healthcare facilities in public hospitals. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao promised to contribute to the development of the GGH and Government Medical College. Following the event, Minister Yadav planted saplings on the GMC campus with medical students.