Minister inaugurates municipal administrative building in Mydukuru

Mydukuru(YSR district): Minister for Municipal Administration and district in-charge minister A Suresh said that the YSRCP has won the confidence of public by introducing various welfare schemes and developmental activities in the state.

Inaugurating municipal administrative building along with MLA S Raghurami Reddy costing Rs 2.20 crore in Mydukuru on Saturday, the minister said that YSRCP government has spent thousands of crores of rupees for implementing various developmental activities in the last four years.

He said that government has spent Rs 75 crore for various developmental works like CC roads, drains, 100 bedded hospital, polytechnic etc in Mydukuru town.

The minister urged the officials to provide quality services to people.

As part of Swachh Andhra Pradesh, the government was implementing Clean Andhra Pradesh(CLAP) in all municipalities in the state, he said assured the government proposed to taken up more development works in Mydukuru in coming days.

Mydukuru MLA Settypalle Raghurami Reddy said the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 2.20 crore for construction of municipal administrative building immediately after the issue was brought to his notice.