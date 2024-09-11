  • Menu
Minister inspects Gurukul School

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy interacting with girls of Gurukul school on Tuesday

Eluru: Housingand Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy conducted a surprise inspection of Gurukul Girls School in Musunuru mandal on Tuesday.

He inspected the sanitation, kitchen, toilets etc., of the Gurukul School and enquired the students about the problems in the hostel.

Steps will be taken to construct the road leading to the hostel as CC road. Necessary measures will be taken to construct the compound wall besides repairs to the dining hall.

All the girls were advised to take advantage of the facilities provided by the government and excel in their studies. Tahsildar Raj Kumar, Principal K Praveena and others were present.

