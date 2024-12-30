Minister inspects SC, BC hostels

Singarayakonda : Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced unprecedented renovations worth Rs 143 crore for welfare hostels across the State.

During a surprise inspection of SC and BC hostels in Singarayakonda on Sunday, the Minister examined kitchen facilities and premises while interacting with students about their concerns.

He announced several key initiatives in the NDA government’s welfare measures. He said that in addition to the massive renovation project, Rs 206 crore has been allo-cated for constructing 62 new hostels.

The State government has also implemented the BHEEM project to provide superior healthcare to students in residential schools, with a dedicated doctor appointed for each district to monitor students’ health daily, he added.

The Minister revealed that residential schools will have health kits containing 15 different types of medical equipment.

He said that the government has already saved the lives of more than 10 critically ill students by providing corporate healthcare services.

He said the government was taking special care to ensure both quality education and healthcare to students.