Minister Jogi lays foundation for bridge

Guntur: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said the welfare schemes being introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy benefited almost all the families in the State. On Thursday, he laid foundation for the construction of a high-level bridge at Pedamaddur and for developing the existing road at a cost of Rs 44.18 crore for the smooth flow of traffic.

At present, due to heavy rains, floodwater of the stream was overflowing on the bridge at Pedamaddur and cutting the road connectivity between Amaravati and Vijayawada city. Taking this into consideration, the government has taken steps to develop the road and constructing high-level bridge. 'The Hans India' highlighted the problems several times.

Jogi Ramesh said that other States taking Jagan Mohan Reddy as role model and implementing welfare schemes, introduced by Jagan. He criticised that the TDP is not in a position to contest in the elections alone. Referring to the Jana Sena Party, he said, the JSP chief is trying to make Chandrababu Naidu the CM.

MLA Namburu Sankara Rao recalled that he has taken steps to sanction a hospital for Pedakurapadu at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore and remembered that they constructed a hospital in Achampet. He further said that a bridge will be constructed at Madipadu at a cost of Rs 70 crore and added that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set the foundation stone for the construction of road between Amaravati and Bellamkonda at a cost of Rs150 crore next month. MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu and others were present.