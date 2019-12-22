Minister Kurasala Kannababu opens mega job mela at AKNU

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will provide 4.5 lakhs jobs in the State for unemployed youth. Vikasa (Koushal Godavari)organisation conducted Mega Job Mela at Adikavi Nannayya University here on Sunday.

Minister Kannababu said that private companies have a large number of job opportunities for the youth and exhorted them to fully utilize the opportunity. He said that the State government would release a calendar of job replacement every year.

Unemployment problem in the country was soaring and people with good qualifications were finding it difficult in getting placements, the Minister lamented. He advised the unemployed youth to upgrade their skills to find good jobs, Unfortunately, there is an economic slowdown in the country and people were facing economic hardships, he lamented.

The Agricultural Minister said that Y S Jagan was aware of the problem of unemployment plaguing the country and has been working on releasing a job replacement calendar from next month.

MP Vanga Geetha said that it was a good opportunity for unemployed youth to find employment through job mela and the unemployed should take advantage of this opportunity.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that Vikasa (Koushal Godavari) organisation has provided employment to around 75,000 unemployed youth so far. Unemployed people should take advantage of this opportunity in the job mela, he added. Vikasa Project Director K Lachha Rao Reddy and others participated.