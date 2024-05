Elevate your Computing Setup with these Keyboard and Mouse Combos

Your daily productivity and gaming experience can be significantly enhanced when you choose the right keyboard and mouse combo. The market offers many options to suit different needs and budgets, whether you're a gamer looking for precise and responsive gameplay or a professional seeking comfort and reliability.



To help you make an informed choice, here is a listicle that examines five popular keyboard and mouse combos, outlining their features, compatibility, and pricing. Let’s take a look.

https://www.amazon.in/Elista-ELS-Bolt-Wired-Keyboard-Mouse/dp/B0BB3CF6ZG Elista ELS-BOLT RGB Wired USB Keyboard & Mouse Combo

The Elista ELS-BOLT RGB Wired USB Keyboard and Mouse Combo is a stylish, versatile PC essential designed to enhance your computing experience on a budget. Compatible with both Windows and Mac PCs, the RGB keyboard-mouse combo costs just Rs. 836, making it the most feature-rich yet most affordable wired keyboard-mouse combo.

The keypad boasts durable keys with a life of 5 million presses, ensuring longevity and performance. It features a 1.22-meter cable and a Plug & Play functionality USB interface for easy, driver-free installation. The keyboard has a 7-segment multi-colour RGB light setup and a sleek design, adding a modern touch to your setup.

The accompanying mouse offers a resolution of 800 DPI for precision and efficiency, making it suitable for both work and gaming. With ergonomic design elements, this combo provides comfortable, long-lasting use for all your computing needs. Elista offers a one-year warranty on the combo. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

Lenovo 4X30L79883 Essential Keyboard and Mouse Combo https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/p/accessories-and-software/keyboards-and-mice/keyboard-and-mouse-combos/4x30l79883?orgRef=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bing.com%2F Lenovo 4X30L79883 Essential Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Lenovo 4X30L79883 Essential keyboard-mouse combo is another basic yet reliable keyboard-mouse package. Costing Rs. 1,149, the combo comes with a 1-year warranty. This combo is only compatible with Windows PCs and works with desktops, laptops, and Tower PCs. Made of tough plastic, the Lenovo 4X30L79883 has water-resistant media control keys, and the mouse supports 1600 dpi Optical Sensor. Both the accessories connect to PCs via the USB Plug & Play system to ensure ease of use.

Ant Esports KM540 Keyboard and Mouse Combo Combo Set https://antesports.com/product/ant-esports-km540-gaming-backlit-keyboard-and-mouse-combo/ Ant Esports KM540 Keyboard and Mouse Combo Combo Set

The Ant Esports KM540 Keyboard and Mouse Combo costs Rs. 1,299 and offers a feature-rich user experience. The combo includes a keyboard made from premium-grade plastic with a metallic plate to enhance durability and prevent deformation. The keycaps are double-shot ABS, and the keyboard features LED-backlit membrane switches. It offers seven lighting patterns and three brightness levels. The base has rubberized feet for stability.

The accompanying mouse is ergonomically designed to accommodate various grip styles and features adjustable DPI settings ranging from 800 to 3200. It includes a DPI switch for on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments. Both the keyboard and mouse are connected via a 1.5-meter braided cable, providing enhanced durability.

ZEBRONICS Optimus Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo https://zebronics.com/products/zeb-optimus ZEBRONICS Optimus Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo

The ZEBRONICS Optimus Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo features a keyboard with dedicated multimedia keys, including eight multimedia and five macro keys. It offers multi-colour LED lighting with two light modes and one-off mode. Additional features include a retractable stand, a gold-plated USB connection, and a braided cable that includes a Rupee key for Indian users.

The mouse is designed to be compact and ergonomic, suitable for use on most surfaces. It has multicolour LED lighting with seven colour options, high-precision buttons, and dedicated DPI, forward, and backward buttons. Like the keyboard, it also comes with a gold-plated USB and a braided cable for durability. This combo is priced at Rs. 1,499 and comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty.