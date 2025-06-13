Minister launches enhanced midday meals scheme

Singarayakonda: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the coalition government is giving top priority to education while launching the midday meal scheme with fine quality fortified rice at the Government School in Mulaguntapadu of Singarayakonda mandal on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Swamy emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to providing quality education along with nutritious food to underprivileged students. He criticised the previous government for making false promises about providing fine rice meals, stating they had dashed the hopes of the poor.

He praised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for introducing new reforms in the education system that have improved pass percentages in government schools.

He highlighted that they started to distribute textbooks before the start of the academic year and that government schools now offer facilities comparable to private institutions. He said that the coalition government has extended the midday meal scheme beyond primary and high schools to include junior colleges as well.

Dr Swamy announced that the Thalliki Vandanam scheme has been implemented as promised. He said that under the Shining Stars Awards programme, the government is encouraging talented students by providing prize money of Rs 20,000 to outstanding performers, aimed at fostering determination and achievement among students.

At the programme held in Ongole, the district joint collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna, mayor Gangada Sujatha, and other officials launched the enhanced midday meals programme at the DRRM High School. They also participated in the distribution of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Vidyarthi Mitra kits to the students.