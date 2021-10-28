Minister Malla Reddy donates 3 kg gold worth cash to Yadadri

Following the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's path, Minister Malla Reddy on Thursday donated Rs 1.75 cash to the officials of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri for gold plating of temple gopuram. He gave away Rs 1 crore cash and a cheque of Rs 75 lakh on behalf of Medchal assembly constituency.



The minister said that 1 kg of gold is being given on behalf of his family and 2 kg of gold on behalf of TRS party and his constituency.

Malla Reddy along with his family members and party workers and party representatives went to the temple from his camp office in Ghatkesar and handed over the money to the officials.

It is known that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has donated Rs 1.16 kg of gold for the gold plating of vimana gopuram of temple.