Minister Mekathoti Sucharita promises Etukuru village development in Guntur

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Thursday assured that she would extend her cooperation for the development of Etukuru village in Guntur mandal.

The villagers felicitated her. Speaking on the occasion, she informed that Rs 1 crore was sanctioned for the laying of a drinking water pipeline from Etukuru village, Rs 18 lakh for the construction of walking track in the village, Rs 9 lakh for setting up filter beds. She said a sum of Rs 3 crore was sanctioned to lay CC roads and for the construction of side drains in the village.

She recalled that the government had already extended financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the poor children studying from LKG to senior Intermediate and it will scrutiny remaining applications also.

Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Rathamsetty Seetharamanjaneyulu, Guntur rural mandal YSRCP president A Ravi Deva Raj were among those participated.