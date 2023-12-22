Live
Minister Merugu Nagarjuna participates in Semi-Christmas celebration
Ongole: Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna participated in the semi-Christmas celebrations at the Spandana Bhavan in the collectorate here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that the state government is following the footsteps of Jesus, who told us to show love and compassion towards the poor.
He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced many welfare schemes for the weaker sections of society. He said that they are taking the initiative to provide housing sites, and sites for burial grounds for Dalits. Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanakarao, district minority welfare officer A Sunil Khanna, housing corporation director Vijay Kumar, SC corporation director Lingamgunta Ravikumar, Bishop Praveen Kumar, Ongole churches denomination president S Issac Babu, pastor William Carey and others were present.