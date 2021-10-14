Minister, MP hand over YSR Aasara cheques to beneficiaries

Guntur: Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the welfare schemes and taking up development works as per calendar.

He addressed a meeting held to mark YSR Aasara second phase amount remittance to the SHG women's accounts at St Ann's school at Valiveru in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his promise given to the SHG women in his padayatra and waived the loans given to the SHG women. He said that for Tsundur mandal the government will deposit Rs10.43crore. He further added that Navaratnalu scheme will be implemented from January 9 to December 29 as per the calendar.

He recalled that to fulfil the dream of owning a house of the poor women, the government had distributed 31-lakh house sites and constructing 15 lakh houses during the first phase.

He said the government is extending a financial assistance of Rs1.8 lakh for the construction of the houses and besides supplying sand, iron and other construction material on concession. If the house is constructed, each beneficiary will get Rs 15lakh asset.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the welfare schemes for youth, women and farmers and urged the beneficiaries to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.

MLA Meruga Nagarjuna said that the CM is implementing the reservations for all sections irrespective caste and religion.