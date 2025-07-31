Minister Narayana Continues Singapore Visit to Study Amaravati Development

SINGAPORE: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana's official visit to Singapore is underway, focusing on urban development strategies for the upcoming capital city, Amaravati.

On Thursday, Minister Narayana, accompanied by CRDA Commissioner Kannababu, held discussions with representatives of Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA). The talks centred on establishing efficient road and public transport systems in Amaravati, drawing inspiration from Singapore's advanced infrastructure. The LTA is responsible for the development of public transport, as well as walking and cycling infrastructure in the city-state.

The delegation also toured the JTC Poultry Processing Hub, Singapore's first integrated facility for poultry processing. The unit handles everything from live chicken processing to packaging and delivery, and also produces by-products from chicken waste. Minister Narayana noted that the Andhra Pradesh government, under the Disha initiative, plans to establish similar scientifically managed poultry waste processing units in the state.

This visit follows the high-profile mission led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, which began on 26 July. CM Naidu, along with ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, P. Narayana and senior officials, visited Singapore to promote ‘Brand AP’ and attract foreign investment.

During the visit, the delegation met the President of Singapore and held talks with top business leaders, CEOs and industrialists. The discussions highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s resources, industrial policies, incentives, and land availability. CM Naidu also extended invitations to potential investors for a global conference scheduled in Visakhapatnam this November.

CM Naidu concluded his Singapore visit and returned to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, while Minister Narayana’s team continues their engagements in the city.